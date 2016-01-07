Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Reggie Jackson has thrown his support behind C Andre Drummond, endorsing his teammate for an All-Star berth. “He’s been playing phenomenal,” Jackson said. “He rebounds the ball extremely well, giving us second-chance opportunities -- defensive rebounding as well. I think the numbers speak for themselves. ... If we continue to win and stay above .500, I think rightfully he should represent our team.” Drummond came into Wednesday night’s game averaging 18.1 points and a league-high 16.1 rebounds.

