#US NBA
January 22, 2016 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and F Marcus Morris paced five starters in double figures as Detroit outgunned the Houston Rockets 123-114 on Wednesday night at Toyota Center. Caldwell-Pope and Morris each recorded 22 points to lead the offense.

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was fined $10,000 by the NBA on Wednesday after kicking a chair in a spectator area during a home loss to the Bulls on Monday.

F Ersan Ilyasova paired 18 points with six rebounds for Detroit.

G Reggie Jackson had 17 points and nine assists for Detroit.

C Andre Drummond set an ignominious NBA record, missing 23 of 36 free-throw attempts, surpassing the mark of 22 misses set by 76ers center Wilt Chamberlain on Dec. 1, 1967.

