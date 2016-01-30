FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 31, 2016 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Brandon Jennings scored just seven points during the last three games before Friday as he adjusts to a bench role. “I‘m happy with Brandon. He’s fine,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Things will level out as it goes on.”

F Ersan Ilyasova played in his 500th career game on Friday.

C Andre Drummond’s 20 points and eight rebounds led Detroit (25-22). Drummond, the first Piston selected to the All-Star game since Allen Iverson in 2009, had 25 points and 18 rebounds in a 104-99 victory over Cleveland at The Palace on Nov. 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.