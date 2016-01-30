Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Brandon Jennings scored just seven points during the last three games before Friday as he adjusts to a bench role. “I‘m happy with Brandon. He’s fine,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Things will level out as it goes on.”

F Ersan Ilyasova played in his 500th career game on Friday.

C Andre Drummond’s 20 points and eight rebounds led Detroit (25-22). Drummond, the first Piston selected to the All-Star game since Allen Iverson in 2009, had 25 points and 18 rebounds in a 104-99 victory over Cleveland at The Palace on Nov. 17.