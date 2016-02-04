Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left Detroit’s game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter Wednesday with a groin strain.

G Jodie Meeks, out with a broken right foot, was told Monday that it hasn’t healed. “We’re back off until March 1,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “For practical matters, it’s really hard to see him being able to get back and make much of a contribution this year.”

G Reggie Jackson, playing with a jammed right thumb that was taped, scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and had seven assists for the Pistons.

F Marcus Morris scored 15 points, and added seven rebounds and four assists Wednesday.

C Andrew Drummond posted 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons.