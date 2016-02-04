FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 5, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left Detroit’s game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter Wednesday with a groin strain.

G Jodie Meeks, out with a broken right foot, was told Monday that it hasn’t healed. “We’re back off until March 1,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “For practical matters, it’s really hard to see him being able to get back and make much of a contribution this year.”

G Reggie Jackson, playing with a jammed right thumb that was taped, scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and had seven assists for the Pistons.

F Marcus Morris scored 15 points, and added seven rebounds and four assists Wednesday.

C Andrew Drummond posted 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.