Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (core muscle strain) missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday night. Backup SG Reggie Bullock (broken nose surgery) was also out. “We haven’t really had a lot of problems and it’s sort of jumped on us in the last 10 days or so,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Normally, I don’t like the (All-Star) break but right now, it’s good for us.”

SG Reggie Bullock underwent surgery this week to repair a broken nose. He was hurt in practice Sunday, and he didn’t play Wednesday.