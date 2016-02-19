FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 20, 2016 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Thornton and F Donatas Motiejunas were acquired by the Detroit Pistons from the Houston Rockets for backup center Joel Anthony and a protected first-round pick in 2018. Thornton averaged 10 points in 47 games for the Rockets and has made 33.8 percent (73 of 216) of his 3-pointers this season. In 436 games for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Houston, Thornton has averaged 12.4 points while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point range.

F Donatas Motiejunas and G Marcus Thornton were acquired by the Detroit Pistons from the Houston Rockets for backup center Joel Anthony and a protected first-round pick in 2018. Montiejunas has been limited to 14 games after undergoing back surgery last March and averaged 5.6 points while shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. He has been on a rehab assignment in the NBA Developmental League but returned to practice Wednesday.

