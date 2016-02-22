FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 23, 2016 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Tobias Harris, playing his second game since he was acquired from Orlando, added 16 points for Detroit Sunday.

PG Reggie Jackson’s 34 points led the Pistons (27-29), who have lost a season-high five straight.

SF Marcus Morris scored just two points on 1 of 7 shooting with four rebounds in 34 minutes. Morris scored in single digits for the second time since the All-Star break after hitting double digits in his previous nine games. He was also one of several Detroit players who futilely attempted to stop the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, who scored an NBA season-high 59 points.

C Andre Drummond had 21 points and 13 rebounds Sunday.

PF Anthony Tolliver injured his right knee colliding with C Andre Drummond Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.