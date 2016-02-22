Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

F Tobias Harris, playing his second game since he was acquired from Orlando, added 16 points for Detroit Sunday.

PG Reggie Jackson’s 34 points led the Pistons (27-29), who have lost a season-high five straight.

SF Marcus Morris scored just two points on 1 of 7 shooting with four rebounds in 34 minutes. Morris scored in single digits for the second time since the All-Star break after hitting double digits in his previous nine games. He was also one of several Detroit players who futilely attempted to stop the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, who scored an NBA season-high 59 points.

C Andre Drummond had 21 points and 13 rebounds Sunday.

PF Anthony Tolliver injured his right knee colliding with C Andre Drummond Sunday.