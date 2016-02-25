FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
#US NBA
February 25, 2016 / 3:29 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Stanley Johnson has a right shoulder sprain and will miss at least a week, the Pistons announced Wednesday.

PF Justin Harper, who signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day, was in uniform for Detroit. Harper, who was playing with the NBA Development League's Los Angeles D-Fenders, had not appeared in a regular-season game since a 14-game stint with Orlando during the 2011-12 season. "In these kinds of situations, we're looking for somebody who can step in and play right away," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said of Harper, who played on Detroit's summer-league team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
