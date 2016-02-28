Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

F/C Donatas Motiejunas saw his first action since Dec. 31 after a lengthy recovery from a reaggravation of the back injury that sidelined him last postseason and for the first 20 games of this season. Motiejunas was traded to the Pistons at the deadline, but that trade was revoked by Detroit over Motiejunas’ back woes.

C Andre Drummond finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds, giving him his league-leading 24th game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds. He also matched a season high with four steals.