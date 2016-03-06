FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
March 7, 2016 / 3:18 AM / a year ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has scored just 12 points in his last two games, He was 3-of-9 for eight points in 36 minutes against the Knicks on Saturday.

F Stanley Johnson is still feeling discomfort in his shoulder and won’t play this weekend. Johnson has been out since Feb. 22.

G Jodie Meeks, out since late October with a fracture in his right foot, practiced with the team on Saturday but did not suit up.

F Justin Harper signed a second 10-day contract Saturday. In three games with the Pistons this season, Harper is averaging 3.3 points in 7.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Harper has averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 34 games with the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League this season. Harper was a second-round pick (32nd overall) by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft. He saw action in 14 NBA games with the Orlando Magic during the 2011-12 season.

C Andre Drummond posted his league-leading 52d double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday night. He leads the league in rebounding at 15 per game.

