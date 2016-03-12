FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 13, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Pistons with 24 points Friday.

PG Reggie Jackson finished with 20 points and 10 assists Friday.

F/C Donatas Motiejunas, kicked in the shin on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, was able to play on Friday night.

C Andre Drummond has a league-leading 54 double-doubles this season, but he never got going Friday night and finished with five points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. He picked up two early fouls and had to exit, then got into foul trouble again in the third quarter. Drummond’s frustration also cost him a technical foul.

