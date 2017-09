SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reached the 20-point mark for the 15th time, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the second half. He made two clutch 3-pointers that stretched Detroit’s lead to nine with 3:21 remaining. Caldwell-Pope was just as valuable on the defensive end, hounding Kings point guard Rajon Rondo into a 10-point, five-turnover night while making two steals. Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy kept him in the entire second half because of his all-around contributions.