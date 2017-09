SF Marcus Morris continued his recent torrid shooting with a 19-point first half that included three 3-pointers. That helped the Pistons build a 16-point halftime advantage. Morris, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, has made 21 of his last 32 3-point tries (65.6 percent). He has reached the 20-point mark 13 times this season, including three in his last five games.