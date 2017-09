G Lorenzo Brown was signed by the Pistons to a second 10-day contract Monday (March 28). The 6-5, 189-pound Brown, 25, holds NBA averages of 3.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in 63 career games with the 76ers, Timberwolves and Suns. He was signed to two 10-day contracts with the Suns this season and averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 assists and 7.6 minutes in eight games. Brown was a second-round selection (52nd overall) by the Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA draft.