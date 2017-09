PG Reggie Jackson went scoreless in the first half, missing seven shot attempts while committing four turnovers. He finished with 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting and made six of Detroit’s 11 turnovers. Jackson has not scored 20 points in any of the Pistons’ last 10 games after hitting that mark 30 times in the team’s first 66 games.

C Andre Drummond has grabbed at least 15 rebounds in 40 games this season.