#US NBA
April 7, 2016 / 1:53 AM / a year ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Darrun Hilliard, a Villanova graduate, won a second “side bet” with a Pistons teammate during the tournament. Hilliard first won a friendly wager with Marcus Morris, formerly of Kansas, after the Wildcats defeated the Jayhawks in the South Regional final. Morris was forced to wear Hilliard’s Villanova jersey during a Pistons practice. Hilliard will now collect an undisclosed wager from former Tar Heel Reggie Bullock after Monday’s tournament final.

PG Reggie Jackson and F Tobias Harris scored 21 points each for the Pistons (41-37), who remained in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

SF Marcus Morris scored one point and was 0-for-7 from the field for the Pistons.

