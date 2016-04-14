Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Detroit with 17 points Tuesday in a loss to Miami.

G Lorenzo Brown was signed by the Pistons to a contract Wednesday (April 13). The 6-5, 189-pound Brown, 25, signed two 10-day contracts with the Pistons this season (March 18 and March 28) but did not appear in a game. He also signed to two 10-day contracts with the Suns earlier this season and averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 assists and 7.6 minutes in eight games.

SF Tobias Harris endured a rough shooting night, going 5-for-16 from the field while scoring 16 points Tuesday in a loss to Miami. He shot 48.5 percent from the field in the previous 26 games since Detroit acquired him from Orlando. The Pistons needed Harris, who only grabbed four rebounds in 36 minutes, to help carry an offense lacking injured PG Reggie Jackson but he could not deliver.

C Andre Drummond chipped in nine points while grabbing 18 rebounds Tuesday in the Pistons’ loss to the Heat. Drummond’s 66 double-doubles rank second in franchise history behind Bob Lanier’s 69 during the 1972-73 season.