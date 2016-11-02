FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 3, 2016 / 2:26 AM / 10 months ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Reggie Bullock was inactive for the fourth straight game because of back spasms.

F Tobias Harris had a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Harris picked up two fouls in the early going and only scored eight first-half points but shot 6 for 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line after halftime. "I picked up a couple of tick-tack fouls," he said. "When I got the first one, I probably should have relaxed a little bit but I didn't. When I got back out there, I got some good looks. I'm not going to shy away and not be aggressive."

C Andre Drummond owns 10 20-20 games (points and rebounds) since entering the league during the 2012-13 season, the most of any player in that span. Coach Stan Van Gundy wants to rest Drummond for shorter stretches this season. "He's capable of playing big minutes," he said. "We want him out there a lot."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
