Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

C Aron Baynes scored 20 points (one shy of his career high) and pulled down eight rebounds. "He's a starting center in the NBA. He's just playing behind an All-Star," Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. "You look around at all the starting centers and Aron's a starting-caliber center in the league, so it's not surprising he played as well as he did."

C Andre Drummond may be out with a sprained right ankle Wednesday when the Pistons visit the Knicks. Drummond missed his first game due to injury since March 19, 2014. He had an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, and did not practice Tuesday. The injury is not serious and if he does not play in New York, Drummond will likely return Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.