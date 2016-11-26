FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 27, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 9 months ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists Friday.

F Stanley Johnson violated team rules and was suspended for the game, coach Stan Van Gundy announced. Johnson rejoins the team on its trip to Oklahoma City, where it faces the Thunder on Saturday.

G Reggie Bullock suffered a left knee meniscus tear against Miami on Wednesday. Bullock will undergo further evaluation before a timetable for his return is established. Stan Van Gundy indicated surgery is a possibility.

PG Ish Smith had 16 points and seven assists in the victory.

F Jon Leuer added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the victory.

F Marcus Morris led a balanced attack with 17 points and the Pistons ended six years of futility against the Clippers with a 108-97 victory on Friday at The Palace.

C Andre Drummond collected his 11th double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

