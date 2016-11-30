Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Reggie Bullock (knee) did not play Tuesday.

G Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 24 points, going 9 of 12 from the field on a night when the Pistons shot 48.9 percent from the field and hit a season-high 12 3-pointers. "We came in here before the game in shoot-around and we set a bunch of goals that we needed to do to be better on the road, and we came out and pretty much crossed everything off our list that we needed to do," Harris said. "We stuck to the game plan and that was the most deserved thing about the win. It was great that everybody contributed and it was just a good way to get over a little hump for our road losses. Now it's about being consistent with it going forward."

G Reggie Jackson (knee) has yet to play for the Pistons this season, but he could return in the next week.

C Andre Drummond was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected with 4:09 remaining in the first half. Drummond's ejection came when he supposedly hit Charlotte's Roy Hibbert in the head while the two were battling for rebound position on what turned out to be a game-tying 3-pointer by Kemba Walker. "We won the game; that's all that matters," Drummond said. "I don't make the rules. I just play the game. They felt like I did something maliciously, but everybody who knows me knows that's not the type of player I am. It's part of the game. He did whatever he had to do to get the call, the refs made the call, and I was escorted out."