Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 8, 2016 / 2:41 AM / in 10 months

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Ish Smith tallied seven points, five rebounds and 10 assists off the bench for Detroit. Smith supplied five points and four assists in the fourth quarter.

G Tobias Harris led a balanced attack with 22 points as the Pistons rebounded after squandering a 17-point, first-half lead.

F Jon Leuer tallied three points, three rebounds and a steal in the fourth as the Pistons outscored the Bulls 31-19. “We had it rolling, so (coach Stan Van Gundy) just let us play,” Leuer said. “Obviously, you appreciate that as a player when a group has it going like that, regardless if you’re a bench player, a starter, whatever. If a group has it going, it’s good to just let them ride it out.”

G Reggie Jackson is questionable to play at Charlotte on Wednesday. He played just his second game this season on Tuesday after recovering from knee tendinitis.

PG Reggie Jackson is questionable to play at Charlotte on Wednesday. He was playing just his second game of the season Tuesday after recovering from knee tendinitis. “There hasn’t been a blanket statement that he won’t play back-to-backs, but I also haven’t gotten assurances that he will, either,” coach Stan Van Gundy said.

C Andre Drummond supplied 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons (12-11), who have won four of their last five games.

