7 months ago
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 14, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was knocked out Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Caldwell-Pope ran into a pick early in the first quarter and ran off the floor clutching his left shoulder. X-rays were negative, but he did not return.

C Boban Marjanovic (13 points, game-high 11 rebounds) and C Andre Drummond (12 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Pistons in a blowout loss at Golden State on Thursday.

SF Reggie Bullock, who left the team for personal reasons, is expected to return for Friday's game at Utah, coach Stan Van Gundy announced.

PG Reggie Jackson, who was treated for dehydration after Tuesday's loss in Sacramento, was able to start against the Warriors and play 25 minutes Thursday. He scored 14 points.

F Marcus Morris had a team-high 21 points for the Pistons in a blowout loss at Golden State on Thursday.

C Andre Drummond (12 points, 10 rebounds) and C Boban Marjanovic (13 points, game-high 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Pistons in a blowout loss at Golden State on Thursday. The double-double was Drummond's 27th of the season.

