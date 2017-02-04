F Henry Ellenson was assigned Friday to the D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids, Mich.

G Michael Gbinije was assigned Friday to the D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids, Mich.

F Tobias Harris recorded his 2,000th career rebound against New Orleans on Wednesday. In his sixth season, Harris has played for Milwaukee, Orlando and Detroit.

F Tobias Harris logged his 2,000th career rebound against New Orleans on Wednesday.

G Jon Leuer pumped in a career-high 24 points and the Pistons collected a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday night at The Palace. "That's really big for us. One of the strengths of our team, on any given night, somebody can have a career high," said Leuer, a seventh-year forward whose previous best was 23 points. "Like tonight, Marcus stepped up huge, and KCP did the last game. We're a balanced team. The main thing is just to get quality looks. You get good looks at the basket, regardless of who the ball finds, you're going to score."

G Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points and the Pistons collected a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday night at The Palace. Morris, a sixth-year forward, reached 30 points for the first time this season. He scored 34 points against Utah as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 6, 2015. Morris shrugged off his achievement. "It happens. It's a long season," he said. "Shots went down."