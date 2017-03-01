Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Ish Smith contributed 12 points, a career-high seven steals and seven assists for Detroit in an overtime win against Portland on Tuesday. Smith was a crucial factor at both ends, as Detroit forced 24 turnovers and turned them into 21 points. "It's something he does every night," Pistons C Andre Drummond said. "When he comes off the bench, we know exactly what we'll get from him. He's a sparkplug and he gets our team going. He's a high-energy guy and when he plays like that, it really motivates everybody."

F Marcus Morris poured in a career-high 37 points, including seven in overtime, and the Pistons downed the Trail Blazers 120-113 Tuesday. Morris, who also contributed eight rebounds and six assists, topped his previous best of 36 points, set against the Timberwolves on Feb. 3.

C Andre Drummond had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit in an overtime win against Portland on Tuesday. Drummond now has 220 double-doubles since the 2012-13 season, the most in the NBA.