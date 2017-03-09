F Stanley Johnson scored 17 points in a reserve role. He hit 7 of 12 shots and also contributed five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

F Tobias Harris came off the bench to score 22 in the Pistons' 115-98 loss to the Pacers. Harris came off the bench for 18 first-half points. "On the defensive end, we weren't able to get any stops," Harris said. "Our game plan was to get out in transition, but that's tough to do when you are taking the ball out of the basket every time and the other team has a chance to get back and set up on defense."

C Andre Drummond had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 115-98 loss to Indiana. He hit 6 of 11 shots and also recorded two steals.