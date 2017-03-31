Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 points for Detroit.

SG Reggie Bullock (right foot sprain) sat out for the third straight game.

G Ish Smith played one of his best all-around games this season, contributing 21 points, six rebounds and five assists without a turnover for the Pistons (35-41). Detroit has virtually fallen out of the playoff race during its slide, going 1-8 prior to the one-point victory.

F Tobias Harris found Ish Smith in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds remaining, and the Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak with a 90-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

PG Reggie Jackson missed his third straight game for rest purposes, though coach Stan Van Gundy has not decided if Jackson will play again this season. Jackson missed the first 21 games because of a knee injury and struggled throughout the season. "He's medically cleared to play," Van Gundy said.

F Marcus Morris racked up 28 points and 13 rebounds.

C Andre Drummond secured 11 rebounds for Detroit.