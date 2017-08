G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and F Marcus Morris were rested for the Sunday game at Memphis.

C Boban Marjanovic and F Rodney Bullock each scored 14 points to lead the Pistons to a win at Memphis on Sunday.

F Rodney Bullock and C Boban Marjanovic each scored 14 points to lead the Pistons to a win at Memphis on Sunday.

F Marcus Morris and G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were rested for the Sunday game at Memphis.

G Beno Udrih injured his right knee Sunday and is unlikely to play on Monday.