Preview: Pistons at Raptors

Prior to Tuesday’s impressive win over the visiting Sacramento Kings, it had been a while since the Detroit Pistons had turned in such a strong defensive effort. They’ll look to duplicate the feat Wednesday night - and they may have to if they have any chance of defeating the host Toronto Raptors. The Atlantic Division leaders will be hoping to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in a 101-97 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the disheartening loss - one in which Toronto squandered a double-digit first-half lead - head coach Dwane Casey believed the experience was a positive one. “It was playoff type of basketball with physicality,” he said of the loss, which dropped Toronto’s lead over Brooklyn to three games. “I’ve said it forever that we have to get ready to play that style of basketball.” Detroit had allowed an average of 110 points over its previous 10 games but limited the Kings to just 89.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-39): Detroit fans may have mistaken Monday’s team for the Bad Boy edition of the Pistons that won a pair of NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. After hemorrhaging points over the past three weeks, Detroit limited Sacramento just over 40 percent from the floor in the 10-point victory, while holding them to three 3-pointers on 15 attempts. It was a pivotal win for the Pistons, who face the Raptors and Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers before embarking on a four-game jaunt against Western Conference foes.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (35-27): Toronto kicks off a three-game homestand Tuesday night that could very well get progressively harder as it goes. After the Pistons leave town, the Raptors will do battle with the surging Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night before welcoming the high-octane Phoenix Suns to Canada for a Sunday matinee. Toronto fared well during its previous three-game home stretch, overcoming a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to the Washington Wizards with victories over the Golden State Warriors and Kings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split their last eight meetings, with the home team prevailing six times.

2. Raptors scoring leader DeMar DeRozan averages 13.7 points in 16 career games versus the Pistons.

3. Detroit is 6-9 on the tail end of a back-to-back this season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 105, Pistons 94