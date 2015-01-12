Preview: Pistons at Raptors

The Detroit Pistons aim for their first six-game road winning streak in nearly eight years when they travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Pistons have won eight of nine overall since waiving Josh Smith on Dec. 22 and had just enough left in the tank Friday for a 98-93 win over Brooklyn, their fourth game in five days. The Raptors are looking to match their longest winning streak in the series with a fifth consecutive victory and have won six of their last seven against the Pistons.

Toronto has held its own since losing DeMar DeRozan to a groin injury, going 12-8 without the All-Star guard, but they endured a season-high four-game losing streak before Friday’s 109-96 home win over Boston. “I thought our defensive mojo was back,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “I saw guys moving their feet, cracking down, rebounding, doing things we needed to do with activity and anticipation.” The Pistons have won five in a row on the road, their longest streak since March 2007 and two shy of the franchise record set in 2002.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (13-24): Detroit has fallen in love with the 3-point shot, putting up 76 in the past two games but making only 24. That’s a continuation of a season-long trend — the Pistons have attempted at least 30 triples eight times, including a franchise-record 43 in Thursday’s loss to Atlanta. On the flip side, Detroit has one of the most intimidating post duos in the league in Greg Monroe (14.9 points, 9.7 rebounds) and Andre Drummond (12.6 points, 13 rebounds, 1.8 blocks).

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (25-11): Toronto had uncharacteristically allowed triple digits in five straight games before the win over the Celtics. Point guard Kyle Lowry has carried Toronto in DeRozan’s absence, averaging career highs for points (20.7), assists (7.6) and rebounds (4.8). Big man Jonas Valanciunas (12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds) was unfazed by his matchup with Detroit’s twin towers in the first meeting this season, scoring a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds in a 110-100 road win.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto is 14-0 when holding opponents under 100 points while Detroit has hit triple digits in 10 of its last 12 contests.

2. Monroe has recorded six straight double-doubles, two shy of his career-best streak in February 2013.

3. The Raptors have won 38 consecutive home games when leading after three quarters.

PREDICTION: Raptors 103, Pistons 99