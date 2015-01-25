Preview: Pistons at Raptors

Detroit guard Brandon Jennings has been dominant against Toronto this season, but will be watching from the sidelines when the two teams meet in Canada on Sunday. Jennings, who has averaged 28 points and nine assists as the teams have split two meetings thus far, left Saturday’s 101-86 loss to Milwaukee with a leg issue. The veteran, who is averaging 15.4 points per game, reportedly has an Achilles injury and is out indefinitely.

The injury is a big blow for a Pistons squad that has gone 12-4 since Christmas, but may open up an opportunity for a Toronto team that has been up and down of late. Kyle Lowry had 21 points to help the Raptors to a 91-86 victory at Philadelphia on Friday, wrapping up a 2-1 road trip for Toronto. Jennings scored 34 points to lead Detroit to a 114-111 win at Toronto on Jan. 12, avenging a 10-point loss at home Dec. 19.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (17-27): Detroit’s recent turnaround is largely attributable to Jennings’ recent play, making his potential long-term loss a tough one. “It doesn’t look good,” head coach Stan Van Gundy. “It’s a major, major loss.” The absence of Jennings likely means more minutes for veteran D.J. Augustin, who averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 assists in three starts earlier this month.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (28-15): Toronto is 3-3 since star swingman DeMar DeRozan returned from injury, and the team’s second-leading scorer has hit a wall of late. He has a total of 14 points in 88 minutes over his last three games, shooting 17.6 percent while missing all five of his 3-point tries in the process. DeRozan’s slump is part of a season-high five-game stretch in which the Raptors have been held below 100 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry is shooting 35.7 percent from the floor this month and has been below 50 percent in 12 straight games.

2. Pistons F Greg Monroe is averaging 14.8 rebounds over his last four games.

3. Detroit is 23-13 all-time on the road against Toronto.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Pistons 95