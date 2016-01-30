Preview: Pistons at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors attempt to extend their franchise-best winning streak to 11 games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Toronto has won by an average of 12.5 points during the streak and is wrapping up a seven-game homestand.

All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan (24-point average) and Kyle Lowry (22.3) have been superb during the winning streak as the Raptors find themselves 2 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for best record in the Eastern Conference. “We can’t dismiss the fact these young men have strung together 10 (wins), the first time in 20 years,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said after Thursday’s 103-93 victory over the New York Knicks. “It’s not the end-all but it’s an accomplishment.” Detroit dropped a 114-106 decision to the Cavaliers on Friday for its sixth loss in the past 10 games. The game against the Raptors is the opener of a three-game road trip for the Pistons, who are 10-14 on the road.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-22): Fourth-year center Andre Drummond is headed to his first All-Star Game and he is the first Detroit player to make the Eastern Conference squad since Allen Iverson in 2009. Drummond is happy to be a reserve but point guard Reggie Jackson was highly upset that his teammate wasn’t a starter. “To me, he’s been robbed,” Jackson told reporters. “Definitely and undoubtedly he should’ve been a starter. We shouldn’t even be sweating this day at all. If he’s not in, then everybody is a bunch of idiots. I think everybody in the NBA knows he should be a starter.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (31-15): Lowry is playing through a painful left wrist injury and it reminded DeRozan of the struggles of last season when he missed time with a groin injury and Lowry spent time being hampered by back, shin and hand injuries. “That’s one thing we really sat down this past summer and told ourselves we were going to work on,” DeRozan told reporters. “We’re going to have to be great for this team to take this next step. He did it with the weight loss, I did it with my approach to taking care of my body and really trying to elevate my game in different ways. And it’s definitely showing.” DeRozan has scored 30 or more points four times during the winning streak while Lowry has topped 20 points on seven occasions.

1. The Raptors have won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Toronto has won 21 consecutive games when holding the opposition under 100 points.

3. Detroit SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points against Cleveland and is averaging 17.5 during the past eight contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 103, Pistons 95