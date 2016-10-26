Preview: Pistons at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors came within two wins of reaching the NBA Finals last spring, falling in six games to the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers, but are suspiciously absent from most talk of teams with the power to challenge in the Eastern Conference this year. The Raptors will begin proving they are still a team with which to be reckoned when they host the Detroit Pistons in the season opener on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and others in the East made significant roster changes as the salary cap surged in the offseason, but the Raptors trusted what they had and resigned DeMar DeRozan to a five-year, $139 million contract extension in their biggest move of the offseason. “I like when people underestimate us," Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "It should motivate us, putting us as underdog. I told all our guys we have to earn their respect and do it over (again). It can’t be a one-year wonder." The Pistons are another team that didn't make any splashy moves in free agency but are still intent on making a big leap this season after sneaking into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed last spring. Detroit remains one of the youngest teams in the league and is looking for leaps from 23-year-olds Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2015-16: 44-38): Detroit's hope of getting off to a strong start in 2016-17 took a hit when point guard Reggie Jackson, who averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists last season, received platelet-rich plasma injections in both his left knee and right thumb during training camp. Jackson is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks recovering from the ailments, leaving NBA journeymen Ish Smith and Beno Udrih to share point guard duties. The Pistons will lean on a deep frontcourt rotation that includes a full season of Tobias Harris, who averaged 16.6 points on 47.7 percent shooting in 25 games after being acquired from Orlando last season.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2015-16: 56-26): The biggest outside move Toronto made was bringing in Jared Sullinger to add to the frontcourt rotation, but the former Boston Celtics forward underwent surgery on Monday to alleviate symptomatic stress reactions in his right foot. “It’s not about right now, it’s about April,” Sullinger told reporters before the surgery was announced. “We just want to be as healthy as possible, something that won’t linger around. Playing 82 games, a little injury like this can linger around so we’re just trying to solve that early." Patrick Patterson, who averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 79 games off the bench last season, is the most likely to slide into Sullinger's starting spot.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons C Aron Baynes will wear a mask in the opener after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose.

2. Raptors backup PG Delon Wright (shoulder) is not expected to be available until late December.

3. Toronto took two of the three meetings last season, claiming the lone match in Canada 111-107 on Jan. 30.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Pistons 92