Preview: Pistons at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors hope that some time off and a return home can get them pointed in the right direction, beginning with a matchup against the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Losers of nine of their last 13 - including a 112-109 setback at Minnesota on Wednesday - the Raptors enter this one after enjoying their first three-day break of the season.

"I ain't going to lie. I'm trying not to look at it right now, but these next three days will be amazing, seriously amazing," point guard Kyle Lowry told the Toronto Star on Wednesday. Lowry could use the break as much as anyone, pulling into Saturday's action tied for the most minutes per game (37.7), a figure that has jumped to 39.8 over his last six games. The All-Star workhorse is shooting just 33.3 percent over the past four contests and was 6-for-19 in Wednesday's loss. The Pistons had been trending in the other direction with four wins in five games, but they fell 103-92 to San Antonio on Friday in the finale of a three-game homestand.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Detroit, TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-29): Detroit's starters were outscored 82-54 and outrebounded 39-27 by San Antonio's and the Spurs had a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points. "The one thing we have got to be able to count on every game is rebounding the ball," coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “When we are going to get out-rebounded by 17 and give up 20 second-chance points to a team that good, we have no chance." Tobias Harris led the offense with 16 points and he is 7-for-12 from the floor in consecutive games.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (32-22): All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan has reached the 30-point mark in two straight games after missing the previous four with an ankle injury. He had 40 in the season-opening 109-91 victory over Detroit, setting the stage for his torrid start and helping Toronto improve to 10-4 in the last 14 meetings. Forward DeMarre Carroll hit all five of his 3-point tries in Wednesday's loss and the Raptors enter the weekend second in the Eastern Conference from beyond the arc (37.1 percent).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in four of his last six contests.

2. Toronto entered Saturday tied for fourth in the NBA in foul shooting (80.6 percent) and Detroit was 27th (73.6).

3. Harris led the Pistons with 22 points in the loss at Toronto on Oct. 26.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Pistons 99