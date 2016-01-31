Raptors hold off Pistons for 11th straight win

TORONTO -- Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says his team is being hurt by a tendency to fall behind in games before making a push.

It is not a good formula against any team. It is particularly difficult to do against a team as hot as the Toronto Raptors, who are on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points as the Raptors led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter and held off a late charge by the Pistons for a 111-107 victory on Saturday.

“I admired the way we fought down the stretch,” Van Gundy said. “But we’re just playing from behind too much, we’re always behind. And we do a good job of fighting hard but it’s not going to win in this league when you’re always playing from behind. You’ll make some miraculous comebacks but your record is not going to be good when you’re always playing from behind and that’s where we’re at.”

The Raptors (32-15) concluded a seven-game home stand with the victory over the Pistons (25-23), who were coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Toronto’s best previous best winning streak was nine in 2002.

“This was positive, the whole thing, taking care of business at home,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “That’s very important. As much as the winning streak or anything like that, we have to make sure we value at home and treating our fans to quality basketball. But that last quarter wasn’t quality.”

“We took advantage of (the homestand),” DeRozan said. “Now it’s time to go on the road and do we have to what we have to do there. We dropped a couple of home games early in the season and the coaching staff stressed that we have to be more conscious of taking advantage of home court.”

Guard Kyle Lowry added 18 points for Toronto and guard Cory Joseph provided 16 points off the bench.

Raptors reserve center Bismack Biyombo scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots, forward James Johnson added 11 points and forward Luis Scola had 10.

Guard Brandon Jennings scored a season-best 22 points off the bench to lead Detroit. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points, ?forward Marcus Morris and guard Reggie Jackson each contributed 13 points while reserve forward Stanley Johnson scored 12 and forward/center Aron Baynes had 11.

Pistons center Andre Drummond scored 11 points and nabbed 12 rebounds before fouling out of the game with 6:37 left in the fourth. He was 1-for-9 from the free throw line. It was his league-leading 39th double-double.

The Pistons, who are only the fourth team in a playoff position the Raptors have played on their winning streak, never led but did get as close as two points during the second and third quarters.

The Raptors opened a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Pistons cut it to six on a 3-pointer by Jennings with 8.9 seconds left. Swingman Darrun Hilliard trimmed the lead four after a steal but DeRozan hit two free throws with 5.5 seconds to play.

“It’s definitely frustrating, a couple of calls didn’t go our way,” Jennings said. “We fought.”

Jennings had eight points in the fourth quarter in which he made two of his five 3-pointers.

“The toughest thing is coming off the bench,” Jennings said. “I’ve got to try and find that rhythm. Usually in those first two minutes I‘m kind of passive but I was trying to me more aggressive.”

“They played ultra-aggressive and made some good plays down the stretch,” Lowry said. “But at the end of the day we got the win. They played hard but we found a way to finish the game out and win. We just have to keep it going. It’s been a good homestand for us, offensively and defensively and being able to get a rhythm.”

DeRozan scored the final four points of the first quarter with jumpers and the Raptors led 26-17. The Raptors opened a 12-point lead in the second quarter but Caldwell-Pope hit two free throws to reduce Toronto’s lead to two points with 3:07 left in the half.

Toronto led 55-47 at the intermission.

The Raptors’ lead was down to two points with 4:04 left in the third after Jennings made a pullup jumper. Toronto pulled out to an 81-72 lead after three quarters.

Lowry hit two free throws to boost the lead to 20 points with 6:18 left in the game and the Raptors held on.

“They kept coming,” Casey said. “Hopefully we learn from it and continue to go.”

NOTES: PG Kyle Lowry did not miss a step after a sore left wrist had him listed as questionable for the win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. “It was a question, very much a question,” he said. “I kind of gutted it out.” Lowry, who injured the wrist with four minutes left in the win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, had 26 points and 10 assists against the Knicks. ... Saturday was the first of three meetings this season between the Pistons and Raptors. The teams split four games last season. ... Pistons assistant coach Brendan Malone was the first coach of the Raptors in 1995-96. ... The Pistons play the second game of a three-game trip Monday when they visit the Brooklyn Nets. ... The Raptors open a six-game trip Monday when they play the Denver Nuggets. Their next home game is Feb. 21.