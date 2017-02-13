Pistons use fourth-quarter rally to beat Raptors

TORONTO -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has had better shooting games.

The Detroit Pistons guard made the shots when he needed to on Sunday night, however, including a 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds left in the game in the 102-101 win over the Toronto Raptors.

"I was just hoping it would go in, that's what I was thinking," Caldwell-Pope said. "I had a rough night shooting from the field and from the 3."

Caldwell-Pope had the final five points of the game, also hitting a 16-foot pull-up jumper with 47.9 seconds left to cut what had been a 16-point Toronto lead to one.

Caldwell-Pope had nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, including the final five points of the game. He shot 8-for-22 from the field, including 2-for-12 from 3-point range.

"Every time we came out of the huddle, and at half time, everyone kept telling me to keep shooting and not get down," Caldwell-Pope said. "I just kept shooting and I had to be the game-winning shot."

"The thing you have to like about (Caldwell-Pope) is that there is no fear," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "The situation of the game doesn't faze him. So, he took one before, missed it, and came right back and got the one in the corner and knocked it in."

Toronto's DeMar DeRozan missed a 17-foot jumper at the end of the game that would have given the Raptors a victory.

"I must admit every time (DeRozan) shoots that pull-up, even that last one, I think it's going in," Van Gundy said. "I'm going oh shucks."

"We had Kyle (Lowry) coming off the backside of a pin down either for a three or me having a drive," DeRozan said. "It was just crowded. We didn't get either one".

It was the 10th loss in the past 14 games for the Raptors (32-23).

"Everything," Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said when asked about what went wrong down the stretch. "Keep putting us in the same situations over and over and not being successful, something has to give, something has to change. ...

"I'm starting to get worried. It's not going the way it's supposed to be going and things aren't changing so yeah, I'm starting to get worried."

"It's not one player, it's all of us," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "It's the coaching staff, it's all of us, we're in this together. Some of our bench guys are now starting, our second group is in the first group so the chemistry is off a little bit. There is no excuse. We've got to dig ourselves out."

The Raptors led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter but the Pistons (26-29) reduced the margin to three on a put-back by Detroit's Andre Drummond with 3:17 to play.

After each team missed a chance, Lowry put Toronto ahead by five points on driving layup with 1:23 left.

Drummond made one of two free throws with 1:19 to play and Toronto's lead was down to four.

Caldwell-Pope took care of the rest.

Tobias Harris led Detroit (26-29) with 24 points off the bench. Ish Smith added 15 points, Marcus Morris and Stanley Johnson had 11 each and Drummond scored 10 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

DeRozan led Toronto with 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and nine rebounds. DeMarre Carroll and Lowry added 15 each.

"(DeRozan) had to work to get them," Van Gundy said. "He's a great, great player and so he got them. But we didn't give him any easy ones.

The Raptors led 27-25 after the first quarter paced by DeRozan's 10 points.

The Pistons scored the first seven points of the second quarter to lead by five.

The Raptors went on a 19-2 run to take a 12-point lead, and Toronto took a 51-46 advantage into the intermission.

Toronto led by 16 with 5:44 to play in the third quarter when Lowry made one of two free throws.

The Pistons reduced the lead to eight with 2:10 left in the third when Harris scored on a layup and made a 3-pointer on the next possession.

DeRozan finished the third quarter with a turnaround, fade-away jumper to give Toronto an 82-66 lead.

"We can (turn things around)," DeRozan said. "But we have to be quick -- 27 more games, that's going to fly by. We don't have much time. When it comes to practice time, you know, we have to be able to take things on the go and run with it."

NOTES: Raptors F Patrick Patterson (left knee contusion) missed his fourth straight game Sunday after being injured Feb. 3 at Orlando. ... Toronto recalled F Bruno Caboclo, F Jared Sullinger and G Fred VanVleet on Sunday from the Raptors 905 of the D-League. Sullinger, who missed the first 41 games of the season because of left foot surgery, had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a rehabilitation game with Raptors 905 Saturday. ... Toronto also recalled G Delon Wright from Raptors 905 Friday. ... The Raptors defeated the Pistons 109-91 in Toronto on Oct. 26. The teams meet twice more, both in Detroit, March 17 and April 5. ... The Raptors' next game will be against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday. ... The Pistons will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.