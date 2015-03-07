Harden records triple-double as Rockets defeat Pistons

HOUSTON -- Houston Rockets guard James Harden has harped on the need for his fellow backcourt mates to crash the glass in support of their bigs, particularly with center Dwight Howard sidelined and especially when the opponent features interior behemoths like Detroit did Friday night.

Harden played his part in the gang rebounding effort, recording his third triple-double this season as the Houston Rockets parlayed a run bridging the final two quarters into a 103-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center.

Harden finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, hitting double figures in the last two categories on consecutive possessions early in the fourth quarter. Harden followed a pair of defensive rebounds with outlet passes to forward Corey Brewer and guard Jason Terry, with Brewer tallying a fast-break layup before Terry added a 3-pointer in transition to help Harden record his fifth career triple-double.

Related Coverage Preview: Pistons at Rockets

The Rockets (42-20) finished with a 55-50 advantage on the boards despite a 21-rebound effort from Pistons center Andre Drummond. Detroit forward Greg Monroe added eight rebounds to his team-high 19 points, but Houston offset that with Harden and reserve center Joey Dorsey, who chipped in with 10 rebounds (six offensive) in 17 minutes.

“The bigs are always going to have trouble,” Harden said. “They’re always going to be caught up with other bigs wrestling with them so our guards have to do a better job of helping the bigs rebound throughout every single game.”

Brewer and Terry helped the Rockets score the opening 11 points of the fourth quarter, completing an 18-0 run that floored Detroit (23-38). The Pistons had pulled to within 73-69 on a 3-pointer from forward Tayshaun Prince with 1:38 left in the third quarter before former Pistons forward Josh Smith sank two free throws to get Houston rolling.

“We just stopped containing the ball and they got a lot of good looks right at the rim,” Monroe said. “We just have to contain the ball better.”

Rockets forward Terrence Jones departed in the second quarter with a right hip strain yet returned later and posted 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, including two emphatic rejections on one defensive possession during the Houston run. Brewer added 15 points off the bench, igniting the Rockets with his rim attacks in the first half.

Detroit dropped its fifth consecutive game and ninth in succession in Houston. Despite recording 19 offensive rebounds, 12 by Drummond, the Pistons finished at a deficit in second-chance points at 20-18. Dorsey proved vital, playing more minutes than the six prior games combined.

“It’s big because when your number gets called, you never know when the opportunity is going to come again,” Dorsey said. “So, when I get out there, every minute I‘m trying to get at least two or three rebounds, set good screens for my teammates, and do everything right on the court so I can stay on the court.”

Harden had seven turnovers, six in the first half, but was irrepressible as a scorer. His crafty conversion off an inbounds pass with 37.5 seconds left in the third preceded his three-point play with 1.8 seconds left that pushed the lead to 80-69 entering the fourth. The Rockets led by as many as 24 points in the fourth before a fruitless Detroit rally.

“We didn’t rebound well enough,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Our offense is just a major struggle right now. I thought we got better shots tonight, but we just couldn’t make anything.”

NOTES: In his first five games since joining the Pistons via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit G Reggie Jackson shot .353/.211/.933 with an effective field-goal percentage 94 points lower than that from his 50 games with the Thunder. When asked to offer some perspective or a theory regarding Jackson and his poor shooting numbers, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said, “I have no idea why.” ... Rockets G James Harden wasn’t moved to elation upon learning that the NBA announced that a foul should have been called on Memphis F Zach Randolph when Harden drove to the basket in the final stages of Wednesday night’s 102-100 loss to the Grizzlies. “It’s still a loss,” Harden told the Houston Chronicle.