Preview: Pistons at Spurs

The Detroit Pistons are unbeaten since cutting loose free-agent bust Josh Smith, but they face their toughest test during that stretch when they travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Pistons have won five straight — by an average of 18.2 points — since waiving Smith. The defending champion Spurs are aiming for their third straight victory, which would mark their longest streak since an eight-game run that ended Dec. 3.

Detroit is aiming for its first six-game winning streak since a seven-game run from Dec. 23, 2008-Jan. 4, 2009 and has climbed within four games of eighth-place Miami in the Eastern Conference. “I‘m not going to say that teams are afraid to play us,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “There are several teams in the NBA who scare people more than we do, but we’re playing very well right now.” The Spurs haven’t struck much fear in opponents lately because of injuries to point guard Tony Parker (hamstring) and defensive ace Kawhi Leonard (hand), both of whom will remain sidelined against Detroit.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (10-23): Detroit has made huge strides at the defensive end since releasing Smith, allowing 85.5 points over its past four games after giving up 110 or more in each contest during a four-game losing streak leading to Smith’s release. The shakeup also seems to have ignited guard Brandon Jennings (14.1 points, 6.3 assists) and center Andre Drummond (12.8 points, 13.1 rebounds). Jennings has averaged 23.5 points over the past four contests while Drummond has put up 15 points and 15.8 rebounds over the last five games.

ABOUT THE SPURS (21-14): San Antonio is without two of its top three scorers with Parker (16.2 points) and Leonard (15.2) out, putting the pressure on veterans Tim Duncan (15.5 points, 10.6 rebounds) and Manu Ginobili (12.8 points, five assists) to pick up the slack. The emergence of Cory Joseph (10.4 points) has helped mitigate the absence of Parker, as the replacement has averaged 16 points on 70 percent shooting while starting the past five contests. Marco Belinelli (9.9 points) also has stepped up recently, scoring in double figures in three straight games to match his longest streak of the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won 11 straight home games against Eastern Conference teams and four straight home meetings with Detroit.

2. Duncan (814) is tied with Karl Malone for the fifth-most double-doubles in NBA history.

3. Drummond needs eight points to reach 2,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Spurs 97, Pistons 95