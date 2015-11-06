Preview: Pistons at Suns

Markieff Morris was upset when the Phoenix Suns traded away his twin brother over the summer, going so far as to vow not to play for the team this season. Morris softened that stance but is off to a slow start as the Suns prepare to welcome his brother Marcus and the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Markieff is averaging 12.4 points on 34.3 percent shooting through the first five games but may have started to turn a corner with a 4-of-8 shooting effort in a 118-97 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Marcus is thriving in an expanded role with the Pistons, averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 39.3 minutes as a part of the starting unit. Marcus endured his worst game of the young season on Tuesday, when he was limited to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting as Detroit suffered its first loss. Mirza Teletovic was supposed to fill Marcus Morris’ role as a floor-spreading forward off the bench for Phoenix but is struggling in coach Jeff Hornacek’s system and totaled 17 minutes in the last four games.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-1): Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy was displeased with his team’s defensive effort in a 94-82 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday but had nothing but positive things to say about center Andre Drummond. “He was the one guy who really played well tonight,” Van Gundy told reporters. “That’s why we just sort of rode him the whole time. He had a really, really good performance.” Drummond posted his second straight 20-20 performance with 25 points and a career-high 29 rebounds in the setback.

ABOUT THE SUNS (3-2): Second-year small forward T.J. Warren and veteran Jon Leuer seem to have worked their way past Teletovic in Phoenix’s rotation. Teletovic was a key player for a Brooklyn Nets team that advanced to the playoffs last season before signing a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with the Suns. “You can’t expect me to come in and score three threes in two minutes,” Teletovic told the Arizona Republic before logging only six minutes on Wednesday. “It’s tough. You’re not in rhythm. Obviously coming in in the fourth quarter and stuff like that is really tough. I’m trying, but I’m still working.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons rookie F Stanley Johnson is shooting 27.3 percent from the field and went 0-of-5 on Tuesday.

2. Suns C Tyson Chandler is averaging 13 rebounds in the last four games.

3. The visiting team took each of the two meetings last season, with Detroit claiming a 105-103 win at Phoenix on Dec. 12.

PREDICTION: Pistons 101, Suns 99