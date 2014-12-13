Pistons end skid with win over Suns

PHOENIX -- With a chance to offer forward Markieff Morris an emphatic rebuttle and beat the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t miss his opportunity -- or the biggest shot of the game.

Caldwell-Pope gave the Pistons the lead for good in a sloppy, see-saw game on a 3-pointer with 1:13 to play and the Pistons snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 105-103 win over the slumping Suns Friday.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Josh Smith and Greg Monroe added 12 each for the Pistons (4-19), who avoided tying the franchise record for consecutive losses. That streak included an 88-86 loss to the Suns in Michigan when Morris asserted that Caldwell-Pope lacked heart after missing a potential game-winning shot.

”That shot felt good,“ Caldwell-Pope said. ”Jodie had a nice cut to the basket (Suns guard Eric) Bledsoe helped and I was wide open so I just knocked the shot down.

“Yeah, I did look over at the bench just to let them know I do have heart and I would take that shot any day.”

Guard Jodie Meeks, playing for the first time this season after recovering from a stress reaction in his lower back, added 12 points for Detroit. His only assist of the game was on Caldwell-Pope’s shot.

”He’s a guy that we can run offense through,“ Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. ”When we signed him people saw him as a 3-point shooter but he’s a guy that can play on the move and make play off the dribble.

The Pistons’ last win came Nov. 18, a 96-89 overtime win over the injury-riddled Oklahoma City Thunder. That game had represented the only road win for the Pistons and their only victory against the Western Conference before they came to US Airways Center and added more frustration to a tough week for Phoenix.

“Losing 13 in a row is a tough feeling, but we did a good job tonight of keep fighting,” Drummond said. “We went through some tough times in the third and fourth quarters and we didn’t fold. We made big shots down the stretch and we continued to fight.”

Guard Goran Dragic had 18 points and Morris added 17 points for the Suns, who have lost a season-high four straight and six of the last eight. The last four losses were by a total of 14 points.

The Suns got within one point three times in the final 1:05, the last on two P.J. Tucker free throws with four seconds left. But Drummond hit one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left and the Suns were out of timeouts and never able to get up a shot.

”You’ve got to make teams earn points in the fourth quarter and we didn’t do that,“ Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. ”We’re not at the point where we can make silly errors and give up easy points. We have to get tougher. You can’t give up 30 points to a team on your own court in the fourth quarter.

“It’s just taking pride in guarding your guy and getting some stops.”

Tucker and guard Eric Bledsoe had 16 points each for Phoenix, who had beaten Detroit six straight times but was never able to shake loose this time. The Pistons never went away, matching the Phoenix bench with 36 points, and turned 17 turnovers into 28 points.

”Every team is good. This is the NBA and if you break down and they capitalize on it, you lose games,“ said Suns guard Isaiah Thomas, who had 10 points in 28 minutes after missing eight games with an ankle injury. ”We have to lock in and buckle down on the defensive end and that will take care of our offense.

The Pistons have lost 14 games in a row twice -- to close the 1979-80 season and from Dec. 20 to Jan. 18 during the 1993-94 season.

“There are smiles on everyone’s face (after the game) but we have another game tomorrow (at Sacramento) so we can’t be too excited,” Drummond said.

The Suns hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and built an eight-point lead twice on layups by Dragic, who had eight points in the quarter.

But the Pistons ended the quarter on an 11-3 run and scored five points in the final 3.1 seconds -- a layup by guard Brandon Jennings and a 3-pointer by Josh Smith on a lazy turnover by center Alex Len -- to tie the score at 28.

Drummond had 12 points and eight rebounds in the quarter for Detroit, who scored 10 points off five Suns turnovers.

“A team that loses a lot of games ... if you kick them in the beginning, maybe they start bickering with each other because they’re in a losing streak,” Hornacek said. “We got the lead up to eight points and then we give it right back to them with some silly things. Once it was halftime and they had the lead by a couple of points, you knew you were in for a dogfight.”

The Suns missed seven straight shots in the second quarter and the Pistons turned it into a 48-41 lead on a driving layup by Caldwell-Pope with 2:51 left.

Phoenix answered with an 11-2 run and regained the lead on a 3-point play by Markus Morris followed by a Bledsoe 3-pointer with 51 seconds left in the half.

But the Pistons scored the final four points again, with a layup by guard D.J. Augustin with 28.9 seconds left giving Detroit a 55-52 halftime lead.

NOTES: The Suns came into the game having made 33 3-pointers in the past two games -- 16 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and 17 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. That’s the third time in franchise history they have hit at least 15 3-pointers in back-to-back games -- but they lost both games. ... Suns G Isaiah Thomas returned to the lineup after missing eight straight games with a right ankle contusion. ... G Jodie Meeks made his season debut for Detroit after missing the first 22 games with a stress reaction in his lower back. Coach Stan Van Gundy said he wasn’t sure if Meeks would be a starter down the road. “We’ll see how these games go and where he is conditioning-wise. It’s just about getting him out there right now.” ... Suns F Marcus Morris had a career-high 25 points against Miami on Tuesday, making 10 of 13 shots from the field and 5 of 6 3-pointers. He joined Chris Paul of the Clippers and Klay Thompson of Golden State as the only NBA players to shoot 75 percent from the floor while making at least 10 field goals and five 3-pointers.