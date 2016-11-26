Preview: Pistons at Thunder

Russell Westbrook continues to carry the Oklahoma City Thunder and looks to follow up another superb performance when Oklahoma City hosts the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Westbrook recorded his sixth triple-double of the season Friday when he had 36 points, a season-best 18 assists and 12 rebounds during a 132-129 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook notched his career-best eighth straight 30-point outing and his assist total represented the most in an NBA game this season. "It's happened a couple of games," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan told reporters in reference to Westbrook's ability to carry the team. "It's happened at different points throughout the year. It's his will, his competitiveness and it gets our team in a position where we had a chance." Detroit aims for its third straight victory - which would get the squad back to .500 - after Friday's impressive 108-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. But the Pistons have been horrendous on the road this season with a 1-7 mark and three of the defeats have been by 18 or more points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE PISTONS (8-9): All five starters scored in double figures against the Clippers and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16 points, career-high 10 assists) and center Andre Drummond (16 points, 10 rebounds) registered double-doubles. Caldwell-Pope is on a three-game roll in which he is averaging 21.3 points per game and his assist count was stunning as he had only nine total over the previous four games. Detroit is shorthanded in the backcourt with news that Reggie Bullock (meniscus tear in left knee) may require surgery as it still waits for standout point Reggie Jackson (knee) to make his season debut.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (9-8): Westbrook has 43 career triple-doubles and the latest one included 17 points in the fourth quarter as he helped Oklahoma City overcome a 13-point deficit to force overtime. He is averaging 33.1 points over the past 10 games - his low output during the run is 29 - and has nine double-digit assists performances this season. The Thunder are allowing 113.7 points over the last six games but stand 3-3 in that span because they have given up 113.2 during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. SF Tobias Harris scored 22 points and C Aron Baynes added 20 as the Pistons notched a 104-88 victory over the Thunder on Nov. 14.

2. Oklahoma City SG Victor Oladipo's 26-point outing Friday marked the third time in six games that he scored 26 or more points.

3. Detroit F Stanley Johnson is expected back after sitting out Friday because of a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules.

PREDICTION: Thunder 106, Pistons 100