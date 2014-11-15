Pistons’ Jennings sparks OT victory against Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Guard Brandon Jennings scored 29 points to lead Detroit to a 96-89 overtime victory over Oklahoma City Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The win pushed the Pistons’ record to 3-6 on the season, but it didn’t come easy.

With 3:40 left in the game, Oklahoma City forward Serge Ibaka threw down a dunk to close deficit to 77-75. But forward Josh Smith answered with a 3-pointer from top of the key for Detroit.

Forward Anthony Morrow hit a jumper and the Thunder (3-7) were down by two. After getting a defensive stop, guard Reggie Jackson found Morrow in the corner for a 3-pointer to put Oklahoma City ahead 80-79 with 2:13 left in the contest.

Detroit center Greg Monroe tied the contest with a free throw, before Jackson and Jennings traded layups.

With the game tied at 82-82, the Pistons had the ball and 24 seconds on the clock when they called a timeout. Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams blocked a layup attempt by forward Kyle Singler and the Thunder got possession with 10.6 on the clock. However, Jackson missed a one-leg, fade-away jumper at the buzzer to send game into overtime. In the extra period, Jennings got to the rack and buried a long distance 3-pointer to put Detroit up 92-84 with 1:29 left. The Thunder were unable to mount a comeback as Detroit pulled away.

Smith scored 18 points while Monroe chipped in with 14. Forward Andre Drummond tallied 15 rebounds in the win.

Guard Jeremy Lamb led the Thunder with 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Jackson posted 20 points and 12 assists. Ibaka added 19 and 10 boards.

The Pistons got their chance again when they had to go to overtime against injured, but a battled-ready Thunder squad.

Led by guard Brandon Jennings, this time the Pistons made the clutch plays and pulled out a 96-89 victory at Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I thought our defense and rebounding was what got us to the point to give Brandon a chance to have his flurry,” Van Gundy said. “We’ve got to become a great defensive team and we made some plays down the stretch.”

Jennings said he had the voice of another clutch point guard in his head on his way to a game-high 29 points.

“I think when I hit the one 3, I kind of got my confidence up a little bit,” Jennings said. “Then I got the lay-up and I wanted to have a dagger, so I just went for the 3. Tim Hardaway always tells me when you are up five or something like that, and it’s a like a minute to go and the crowd is up, those are big plays right there. I work on them every day, so why not try it tonight.”

Guard Jeremy Lamb led the Thunder with 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Jackson posted 20 points and 12 assists. Ibaka added 19 and 10 boards.

“I lost the game for us. I failed my teammates,” Jackson said. “They played great. We were never supposed to go to overtime. I let them down tonight. Anybody who watched the game, Brandon Jennings definitely destroyed Reggie Jackson. I lost the matchup and that’s why we lost.”

Oklahoma City backcourt got the team off to a ferocious start against the Pistons. Jackson and Lamb combined for 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting in the opening period. That included knocking down three 3-pointers to give the Thunder a 30-21 lead.

Detroit turned to its front court to slow the contest down. Led by Monroe and Smith, the Pistons slowly whittled the Thunder lead down and tied the game at 37-37.

However, the Thunder warmed back up from the perimeter and ended the half on a 11-5 run to take a 48-42 halftime advantage.

It was Jennings’ ability to drive to the paint and drain perimeter shots that allowed the Pistons pull ahead 67-66 heading into the fourth quarter.

After its hot start from behind the 3-point arc, Oklahoma City fell in love with the shot. They ended the night making 12 of 36. Combined with the Pistons winning the rebounding battle by 13, that spelled doom for the Thunder.

“We missed some shots, they made some shots,” Lamb said. “It was a tough one. We played hard. We put ourselves in a position to win, but we let them get away with it.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook received the October NBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of his charitable efforts to improve child literacy. The award honors an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players have for giving back to their communities. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy doesn’t want C Andre Drummond’s shooting woes to hurt the rest of his game. ”He is really struggling right now,“ Van Gundy said. ”I think he is struggling with confidence a little. I think the challenge for him is to just make sure that the things he can be great at every night, that he doesn’t let his offensive struggles take away from those

things. The one thing I knew he can do every night is rebound the basketball.” ... Because the Thunder have had success running a 2-3 zone this season, Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks is already looking ahead to when he has a fully healthy team and putting a lineup on the floor of Westbrook, F Kevin Durant, F Serge Ibaka, F Nick Collison and C Kendrick Perkins. “It might be an interesting dilemma,” Brooks said. “You have those three big guys with Russell and Kevin in the backcourt. It could be an interesting matchup for us when we want to play zone with that group.”