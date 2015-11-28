Durant carries Thunder past Pistons

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Detroit Pistons are used to beating up teams. With a front line that includes the league’s leading rebounder, there are not many times they meet a squad that can bring more physicality to the game than they can.

But that’s what took place Friday when the Pistons took on Oklahoma City. The Thunder roughed up the visiting team in the paint and on the perimeter as they pulled out a 103-97 victory over Detroit at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“We all played together on both ends of the floor,” Thunder forward Kevin Durant said. “We dominated them on the glass. The energy was much better. Defensively, we’re getting stops.”

Durant scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Thunder. He shot 10 of 22 from the field and was 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

“I‘m sure we had some defensive breakdowns, but the guy is a hell of a player,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He can get shots off over the top of anybody at any time. You’re talking about the top two or three players in the world. He’s pretty good.”

Thunder forward Serge Ibaka, center Enes Kanter and guard Russell Westbrook each scored 14 points as the Thunder improved to 11-6 with their fourth straight win.

Forward Marcus Morris paced the Pistons with 17 points on 5 of 13 shooting. Guard Reggie Jackson finished with 15 points and four assists as Detroit fell to 8-8.

What had been a close game got out of hand quick in the fourth quarter and it was the Thunder bench that turned the tide. Led by Kanter, they continued to beat up the Pistons on the boards and turn rebounds into points.

By the time Durant and Westbrook checked back in, Oklahoma City had a double-digit lead. Back to back 3-pointers from Durant and Westbrook pushed the lead to 99-85 before Jackson made a layup to cut lead down to 12.

Westbrook fouled out with 4:17 left in the game. But the Pistons were unable to take advantage.

Waiters and Ibaka hit a pair of jumpers to push the lead to 103-87 to put the game away.

The Thunder dominated on the boards with a 58-38 advantage. They held Andre Drummond to seven boards, which is 10 below his average as Thunder center Steven Adams grabbed 13.

“I don’t think anybody on our team rebounded the ball,” Van Gundy said. “Never seen Andre that poor on the boards. He didn’t block anybody out. Not only did he not get rebounds, but his guy dominated us on the glass. I thought Steven Adams was a little too energetic and a little too forceful for us.”

With Jackson returning to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded last season, both teams tried to play down the animosity between the teams. However, it was evident from the outset. Each time Jackson touched the ball, he received a steady stream of boos from the crowd.

“What boos? I got booed when I started here last year,” Jackson said. “I knew what time it was when I got in. It doesn’t bother me. Got to love to be hated. It’s flattering. I think it’s the greatest sign of love. They wouldn’t boo me if I didn’t do anything and build some memories here. If they booed me that means I did something special, even though I didn’t get a championship.”

Jackson’s return had the Thunder extremely hyped up. After Durant scored on a layup, he headed straight for the Pistons bench to share a few words before being pushed away by Detroit forward Marcus Morris.

Despite the emotions the Thunder played with early, the Pistons stayed in the game using a balanced attack. At halftime, eight players had scored at least five points. That included Jackson, who played only six minutes due to foul trouble.

The one first-half positive for Oklahoma City was its ability to keep Drummond off the boards. The NBA’s leading rebounder had only three rebounds at halftime. Yet, Detroit led 55-48.

The Pistons did a good job of slowing down Durant in the second period as they held him scoreless. But he exploded in the third quarter for 16 points to help Oklahoma City regain a five-point advantage.

“My teammates were feeding off the energy of the crowd,” Durant said. “If I‘m single covered, I feel like I can shoot over anybody. I was aggressive and I made some shots. I was a little too antsy, but I was able to knock a few down.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant is living by the motto of forgive but not forget when talking about Detroit G Reggie Jackson and the way he left the Thunder last season. “It was tough,” Durant said. “I didn’t like some of the stuff (Jackson) said in the media and how he went about it, but at the end of the day you’ve got to respect a guy who wants that opportunity and I can appreciate a guy who wants that opportunity.” ... Even though Detroit C Andre Drummond leads the NBA in rebounding at 17.8 per game, the Pistons are fourth in rebound differential at 4.8. Oklahoma City leads in that department at 7.0. “We know we need five guys on the boards,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “You got a guy that’s getting 18 a game. That’s taking a couple from other people.”