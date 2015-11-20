Preview: Pistons at Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons endured a rough six-game road trip that included four straight losses to close things out before returning home and shocking the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Pistons will try to carry some of that momentum when they hit the road again to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Reggie Jackson was pulled in the fourth quarter of a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers that ended the road trip but ended up being praised by coach Stan Van Gundy for his efforts on Tuesday. “That’s probably one of the best games he’s played since he’s been in Detroit in terms of his energy, mixing his scoring, attacks, passes,” Van Gundy told reporters. “You just couldn’t have a much better game than he had tonight.” The Timberwolves are still looking for their first home win and dropped to 5-2 on the road with a 104-101 overtime loss at Orlando on Wednesday. Minnesota has dropped five of its last six overall and will get plenty of chances to snap the home slide with seven of the next nine games in their own building.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (6-5): Veteran power forward Ersan Ilyasova got off to a slow start in his first season with Detroit but is coming on of late and posted 20 points in two of the last three games. “He gives you a great effort every single night,” Van Gundy told reporters. “The one thing we know we’re going to get out of that position with those two guys (Ilyasova and backup Anthony Tolliver) is both of them are going to give you a great, great effort every night.” Ilyasova is 8-of-14 from 3-point range in the last three contests and is connecting at 45.5 percent from beyond the arc on the season.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-7): Minnesota is a young and talented team and is not afraid to put the game in the hands of its young stars, with Andrew Wiggins and rookie Karl-Anthony Towns taking on end-of-game responsibilities. Wiggins tied the game in regulation with a layup and Towns blocked a shot at the other end to send Wednesday’s game into overtime. “Our young guys are learning,” interim coach Sam Mitchell told reporters. “They’re growing up fast. They’re playing in every situation. To see Andrew and Karl comfortable down the stretch: Andrew getting to the basket, keeping us in the game, Karl blocking shots. We’re asking a lot of our two young guys, of all our young guys.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves have taken 10 straight in the series.

2. Detroit C Andre Drummond recorded a double-double in each the first 11 games and grabbed at least 15 rebounds in all but one.

3. Towns has recorded eight double-doubles in his first 12 NBA games.

PREDICTION: Pistons 102, Timberwolves 100