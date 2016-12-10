EditorsNote: Fix 3: eliminates word in second graph

Pistons beat Timberwolves like a Drummond

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond sat in his locker stall after Friday night's game in Minnesota and humbly remarked that the ball simply kept coming his way.

The ball has been going to Drummond a lot lately and he has been going after it, too.

Drummond had his second straight 20-20 game with 22 points and 22 rebounds, and six players scored in double figures as Detroit recovered from their worst offensive night of the season to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 on Friday night.

"His energy was great," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "He was dominant. He was all over the boards. You can see as we start to get more penetration, he gets better opportunities on the offensive boards. So that's really helped him too."

Jon Leuer scored a season-high 17 points off the bench for Detroit, which lost 87-77 at Charlotte on Wednesday. Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris each had 15 for the Pistons (13-12).

Detroit committed just seven turnovers and connected on 14 of 29 3-pointers in winning for the seventh time in 10 games.

"When he plays like that, we're really tough to stop because he kind of sets the tone for us," Leuer said of Drummond. "He's going to the rim, he's getting offensive rebounds. They have to collapse on him and pay so much attention to him that it opens things up for everyone else."

Andrew Wiggins had 16 points for Minnesota (6-17), which has lost seven of its past eight games. Karl-Anthony Towns posted his fourth straight double-double and 14th of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

"We can lose a game because we haven't done good things, but tonight was overall," Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio sad. "Bad offense, bad defense. We didn't play with heart in the second half. There's no excuses to play the way we did today."

A back-and-forth game turned in the Pistons' favor to end the first half. Morris hit two 3s as Detroit outscored Minnesota 12-4 to end the half for a 49-43 lead.

Morris and Harris each hit three 3-pointers as the Pistons were three off a season high as a team.

Detroit entered the game averaging 7.1 3-pointers per game, the second-lowest total in the league.

"When we shoot the ball well, we're pretty good," Van Gundy said. "Unfortunately, that hasn't been anything we can really count on. But tonight we did shoot it well."

Minnesota closed within three points near the end of third quarter, but Detroit went on another closing run. The Pistons outscored the Timberwolves 16-5 in the final four minutes of the quarter.

The Pistons had also closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Minnesota was lifeless much of the second half and Detroit's lead ballooned to as much as 35 points.

"We all looked lackadaisical," said Timberwolves guard Zach Lavine, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter. "We can't let that happen. We got blown out at home and it's unacceptable.

"We've got to play as a team. We've got to give it all we got if we're going to get out of this hole. We're not going to get much support from the fans when we're playing like that. It's unacceptable."

The Timberwolves were 3 of 16 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 from the free-throw line. Wiggins was just 6 of 16 from the field.

Drummond posted his third 20-20 game of the season. He leads all NBA players with 10 games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds since the start of the 2014-15 season.

"When the ball's falling the right way like that, my energy kept going up more and more as the game went on because everything was kind of going the right way that night," Drummond said. "Even though I had early foul trouble, I still came back and kept playing, and playing hard. It was just a good night overall by our team."

NOTES: Minnesota F Adreian Payne was ejected and given a Flagrant-2 foul in the fourth quarter after elbowing Detroit F Marcus Morris. Morris went to the locker room with a towel on his face. ... Timberwolves reserve F Nemanja Bjelica was held out with a sore right ankle. Bjelica had averaged 10.8 points per game on 58.6 shooting from the field in four December games. ... The Pistons have played 14 of their 25 games this season on the road. Detroit has won four of its last five road games after starting the season 1-8 away from home. The Pistons host Philadelphia on Sunday. ... Friday marked the back end of the Timberwolves' fifth set of back-to-back games this season. They were 3-1 in the first four instances.