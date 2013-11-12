Preview: Pistons at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are happy to be home after a four-game road trip that got off to a strong start but ended in disarray with a pair of losses. The Warriors hope to avoid a three-game slide when they host the road-weary Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Pistons are enduring the second night of a back-to-back after falling at Portland on Monday and are in a three-game skid.

Golden State led the NBA while averaging 110.8 points through the first five games but watched that number dip to 82 in losses at San Antonio and Memphis. Coach Mark Jackson suggested that his team could not stand up to the physicality of Memphis, a trait that could be devastating against Detroit’s strong front line. “They were the more physical team and it’s just a disappointing loss for us,” Jackson said of the 108-90 setback. “We just couldn’t get over the hump. This is a good basketball team that pretty much had its way against us.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-4): Detroit is still searching for its first road victory but seemed to get that front line back in gear against Portland on Monday. Drummond went for 16 points and 16 rebounds in the loss after totaling 10 points and 12 boards in the previous two games. Frontcourt running mate Greg Monroe never had any such drop off and is averaging 18 points and 11.2 rebounds while Brandon Jennings continues to improve in the Pistons system. The team’s big offseason pickup, Jennings nearly brought Detroit back himself with 13 of his 28 points in the final 6:35 on Monday.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (4-3): Part of Golden State’s problem on offense was another ankle injury for Stephen Curry, who missed the 76-74 loss at San Antonio but returned the next day and slowed in the second half against Memphis. Jackson was encouraged by what he saw from his star in the loss to the Grizzlies. “He had it going for a little bit and made some plays,” Jackson said. “I thought he was fine and that’s good to see.” Curry is working on consistency with his scoring and put up totals of 10, 38, 22, 18, five, and 22 points in the six games he has played.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken for straight in the series, including the two last season by an average of 7.5 points.

2. Monroe was held to an average of 11 points on 31.8 percent shooting in two games against Golden State last season.

3. Warriors G Klay Thompson was held to 11.5 points on 10-of-29 shooting in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Pistons 98