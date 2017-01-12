Preview: Pistons at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors can still win without one of their four All-Stars on the floor, but they prefer to spend their time together. The Warriors expect to have Klay Thompson back in the lineup when they host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr elected to rest Thompson, who had been battling an illness, on Tuesday and the Warriors still managed to earn a 107-95 victory over the Miami Heat, though they were less than their explosive best on offense. “It was definitely a different game not having Klay out there,” star forward Kevin Durant, who led the way with 28 points, told reporters. “But we adjusted.” The Pistons appeared to be turning things around with back-to-back one-point wins but crashed hard on Tuesday while squandering an 18-point lead in a 100-94 setback at Sacramento. “I could not find anything to get us out of it,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “I wanted to play against the blitz, but we would not get the ball out of our hands, move the ball, and play against it. Therefore, rather than attack four-on-three, everybody just wanted to hold it and go one-on-one. They were able to stop us one-on-one.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (18-22): Finding flow on the offensive end continues to be an issue for Detroit, which ranks in the bottom third of the league with an average of 21.1 assists and totaled 14 on Tuesday. “We gave them 13 3s and then our ball movement was just ridiculous in the second half,” Van Gundy told reporters. “We would not pass. In the second half, they had 13 assists on 18 buckets and we had four assists on 16 buckets. We were playing everything one-on-one. We would not pass the ball. That is why we ended up where we are and we’ve got to learn from it.” Starting point guard Reggie Jackson totaled six assists and six turnovers in the last two games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (33-6): Golden State doesn’t have any problems with ball movement and leads the league with an average of 31 assists while setting the pace with 117.3 points. Starting point guard Stephen Curry handed out nine assists on Tuesday and continued a trend of being more aggressive in looking for his offense with 24 points on 21 shots. Curry, who got off to a relatively slow start for a reigning two-time MVP while stepping back to help integrate Durant into the system, was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday and is averaging 30.2 points and 6.2 assists in the last five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant is averaging 28.3 points in the last four games.

2. Pistons C Andre Drummond recorded a season-high seven blocks on Tuesday.

3. Detroit handed the Warriors one of their nine regular-season losses in 2015-16, but Golden State took the first meeting this season 119-113 on Dec. 23.

PREDICTION: Warriors 120, Pistons 108