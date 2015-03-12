Thompson rallies Warriors past Pistons

OAKLAND, Calif. -- In a game in which they were dominated on the boards and endured a subpar shooting effort from star point guard Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors still had two things they could count upon Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson and their defense.

The shooting guard bombed in 10 of his game-high 27 points in an 18-2, fourth-quarter run, during which the Detroit Pistons were held to one field goal in over five minutes, and the Warriors survived a scare to post a 105-98 victory.

“That game should have been a lot easier for us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his team’s eighth win in a row over the Pistons. Each time, Detroit was held under 100 points.

Both of those streaks were in jeopardy when the Pistons, after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, seized an 81-79 lead on two free throws by power forward Greg Monroe with 9:26 remaining in the game.

That was when Thompson took charge offensively, and equally important, the Warriors tightened the clamps on the defensive end.

“We’ve been sloppy lately. The first half, I was really upset with the turnovers,” Kerr said. “But I was really pleased with the defense in the second half and the fight we had when the game got close.”

Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers and two other baskets in the 18-2 run, which lasted 5:06.

The Golden State defense, meanwhile, forced four turnovers and four missed shots in Detroit’s nine possessions during the stretch, which ended with the Warriors in command at 97-83 with 4:20 to go.

Thompson said the ball found him, rather than him dictating the terms, in the key sequence.

“When Steph has a bad night, we still have a lot of options,” he said. “It can be any of us.”

The Pistons got no closer than seven after that, with a three-point play by Warriors power forward Draymond Green and consecutive dunks by reserve swingman Andre Iguodala helping Golden State pull away for its eighth consecutive home win.

“The turnovers, that was what turned it around,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I thought our guys gave a great effort tonight, but we just didn’t execute and take care of the ball down the stretch.”

The Warriors (51-12) matched last season’s win total with 19 games remaining. Meanwhile, the Pistons (23-41) lost their eighth consecutive game.

Thompson hit 11 of his 19 shots and three of his six 3-point attempts for Golden State, which recorded its fifth five-game winning streak of the season.

Five other Warriors, including three reserves, scored in double figures, led by Green and Iguodala with 13 points apiece. Green and Iguodala also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.

Golden State shot 52.4 percent from the field and was able to win despite getting far less production than usual from Curry, its Most Valuable Player candidate. The point guard missed 11 of his 15 shots, including six of his seven 3-point tries, on a nine-point night.

He did find time for a game-high 11 assists, but he also committed three of Golden State’s 17 turnovers.

“It was just one of those nights when his shot isn’t falling, which is really rare,” Thompson said of Curry. “But all night, he always does a great job facilitating.”

The Warriors also overcame a 51-42 rebounding deficit. Pistons center Andre Drummond almost singlehandedly accounted for that disparity, grabbing 27 boards to go with a team-high 22 points.

Seventeen of Drummond’s rebounds came on the offensive end, the most ever allowed by the Warriors in a single game. He missed the Detroit franchise record for offensive boards by one.

“I pride myself on going and getting the ball, and tonight the ball just happened to find my hands a lot more than usual,” Drummond said. “It was just one of those nights.”

Monroe added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons, who began a four-game Western swing Tuesday night with a loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The Pistons shot 42 percent for the game and committed 15 turnovers, eight of which occurred during the fourth quarter.

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Pistons took their first lead of the game at 67-65 on a jumper by reserve forward Tayshaun Prince with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Drummond had 13 of his 27 rebounds in the quarter, during which Detroit went up by as many as four before falling behind 79-76 by period’s end.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr was proud to announce afterward that his team completed the “Gentry Trifecta,” recording consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons, the three teams that fired Golden State assistant Alvin Gentry in his head-coaching career. ... Warriors SG Klay Thompson’s third point of the game was the 5,000th of his career. He became the 28th player in franchise history to reach the milestone. ... Golden State improved to 33-0 when holding its opponent under 100 points. ... The 20-20 effort by Pistons C Andre Drummond was the fourth of his career. ... Detroit was mired in a seven-game losing streak both times it faced the Warriors this season. ... The Pistons completed the 16th of their league-high 22 back-to-backs this season.