Warriors shoot past Pistons

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After watching his team make more than half of its 3-point shots Thursday night, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was reminded of a stat from the first 39 games that bothered him.

A little more than two hours earlier, the Warriors took the court as the league's fourth-best 3-point shooting team. And that, according to Kerr, wasn't good enough.

"I expect more of it in the second half of the season," Kerr said after his team made seven 3-pointers in a third-quarter shooting exhibition that propelled the Warriors to a 127-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Riding double-figure scoring from four starters, the Pistons hung within 60-58 at halftime and 68-65 in the fourth minute of the third quarter before the Warriors exploded into a comfortable margin and a season-series sweep.

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala connected on two 3-pointers apiece, and Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Ian Clark added one each over the final 7:07 of the third quarter, fueling a 33-12 burst that opened a 101-77 advantage by period's end.

Golden State outscored Detroit 41-19 in the third quarter.

"We made too many defensive game plan mistakes where we weren't doing what we were supposed to be doing," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "We didn't get back in transition, we didn't get matched up, and we turned the ball over. When you don't do those three things against a team like that, you have no chance."

The Warriors had more points on 3-pointers in the quarter (24, including a third by Thompson before the run) than the Pistons totaled overall (19).

"I sort of expect it," Kerr said of his club's 3-point-shooting prowess, which produced a 51.7 percent night (15 of 29). "That's kinda who we are. We spread you out and shoot threes.

"I don't think we've shot it that well in the first half of the season. Tonight was one of our better nights."

The Warriors (34-6) won by 20 or more points for the 12th time this season.

The Pistons (18-23), meanwhile, lost by at least 20 for just the fifth time this year.

Durant scored a game-high 25 points, Curry had 24 and Thompson 23 for the Warriors, who earned a seventh straight home win over the Pistons.

The win was the Warriors' 13th straight when their high-scoring trio reaches at least 20 points apiece. Golden State improved its record against Eastern Conference competition to 12-1 this season.

On a night when he didn't make any of his four field-goal attempts and finished with two points, Draymond Green contributed a game-high 13 assists and team-high nine rebounds.

"He's a very unique player," Kerr said. "His passing ability is so important for us, but it's his defensive versatility that really makes us go."

The Warriors, the top team in the league at defending the 3-point shot (32.6 percent), limited the Pistons to 21.4 percent shooting (6 of 28) from behind the arc.

"One thing we preach is taking the 3-point line away," Green said. "A lot of things go into that. You have to contest every shot."

The Warriors' next game will be a rematch with the East's top team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday. The defending champs rallied to beat Golden State 109-108 on Christmas Day in Cleveland.

Marcus Morris had a team-high 21 points for the Pistons, who were making their third stop on a five-game Western swing.

Detroit began the trip Sunday with a win at Portland before blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a loss at Sacramento on Tuesday.

The Pistons will face the Jazz in Utah on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday.

Tobias Harris, who recorded a season-high 26 points when the Pistons lost 119-113 at home to Golden State last month, had 18 points Thursday. Reggie Jackson added 14 points for Detroit, which committed 20 turnovers that turned into 25 Warriors points.

"In the second half, every mistake that we made, they made something out of it," Harris said. "You have to give them credit. They got their hands on a lot of basketballs."

Pistons big men Andre Drummond (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Boban Marjanovic (13 points, game-high 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles.

The double-double was Drummond's 27th of the season.

Detroit sustained a blow when shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was knocked out due to a shoulder injury. Caldwell-Pope ran into a pick early in the first quarter and ran off the floor clutching his left shoulder. X-rays were negative, but he did not return.

NOTES: There were 21 lead changes in the first half, the most in a half of any NBA game this season. ... Detroit outrebounded Golden State 40-37. ... The Warriors are 13-0 this season when PF Draymond Green records 10 or more assists. ... Pistons PG Reggie Jackson, who was treated for dehydration after Tuesday's loss in Sacramento, was able to start against the Warriors and play 25 minutes. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy announced that SF Reggie Bullock, who left the team for personal reasons, is expected to return for Friday's game at Utah.