Preview: Pistons at Wizards

The Washington Wizards look to continue their stellar start to the season when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Wizards have won five out of their last six games, including a 97-90 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, and share top spot in the Southeast Division standings with the Miami Heat. Washington begins a four-game homestand and hopes to avenge a 104-98 loss to the Pistons in the last meeting between the teams on Jan. 18.

Detroit began its four-game road trip with a 102-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls and has now dropped two straight after reeling off its first two wins of the season last week. The Pistons are 0-3 on the road, but have had some success at the Verizon Center in recent years, emerging victorious in four of their last five visits. “It’s the little things we need to get better at,” power forward Greg Monroe told reporters. “We know what we’re capable of, we just have to do it for a full game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Fox Sports Detroit

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-5): Small forward Josh Smith had one of his best games of the season after collecting a team-high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three blocks in the loss to the Bulls. Center Andre Drummond struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor against Chicago, going 0-of-5, but grabbed 12 rebounds and has hauled in 10 or more in four straight games. Detroit is 29th in the league in points per game (91.9) and has failed to shoot 50 percent or more from the field or top the 100-point mark this season.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (5-2): Power forward Nene recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists while point guard John Wall added a team-high 18 points in the win over the Pacers. Washington has averaged 49.5 rebounds in its last two games, but faces a stiff test against the Pistons, who are third in the NBA with 46.3 boards per game. “Big team, probably the biggest team we will face with Monroe, Smith and Drummond starting together again,” coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “That’s a formidable front line and one of the best rebounding teams in the league.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons have won eight of the last 10 matchups with the Wizards.

2. Washington SF Paul Pierce has gone just 9-of-39 from the field in his last three games.

3. The Wizards have started off 5-2 for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

PREDICTION: Wizards 95, Pistons 87